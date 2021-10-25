FA Vase: Sussex trio discover second round opponents
Three Sussex teams have learned their FA Vase second round opponents following today's draw.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:14 pm
Crawley Down Gatwick, who edged out Lordswood 3-2 at home on Saturday, will welcome British Airways in the next round.
Littlehampton Town will travel to Deal Town after they beat Moneyfield 3-2 at the Sportsfield.
Pagham, who defeated Snodland Town 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, will make the trip to Athletic Newham.
Second round ties will take place on Saturday, November 20. Winners will receive £900, while losing sides get £275.