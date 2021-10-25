FA Vase: Sussex trio discover second round opponents

Action and celebrations from Pagham's FA Vase tie with Kent-based Snodland at Nyetimber Lane, which ended with the Lions winning 4-2 on penalties. Pictures by Roger Smith

Crawley Down Gatwick, who edged out Lordswood 3-2 at home on Saturday, will welcome British Airways in the next round.

Littlehampton Town will travel to Deal Town after they beat Moneyfield 3-2 at the Sportsfield.

Pagham, who defeated Snodland Town 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, will make the trip to Athletic Newham.