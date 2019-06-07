Felpham attract 182 teams to six-a-side tournament

Felpham Colts held their 22nd annual tournament over the weekend, hosting 182 teams from across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

The tournament was a great success over a glorious weekend and it was a delight to see so many children playing football – an absolute credit to grass-roots football.

Organisers thanked all the teams that entered andlocal sponsors for their continued support.

Thanks also went to their own Felpham Colts teams for encouraging parents and carers to lend a hand and get involved. Without all the volunteers, this event could not happen.

The tournament is the biggest fundraising event the Colts hold each year, and money raised assists with the running of all their teams and providing children with qualified coaches, equipment and playing kit, giving local youngsters in the community a safe, secure and fun place to train and play.

Felpham Colts under-11s won their age group. They finished the competition unbeaten having played 11 games, scoring 27 goals while conceding only one.

They returned the following day to play in the under-12s category and went on to again reach the final, only to be beaten in a penalty shootout.

The U11s tournament was sponsored by Window Warehouse, of Farlington.

Age group winners - U7 - Oakwood Terriers; U8 - Bognor Town Youth; U9 - Wick Dynamos Black; U10- West Hove FC; U11- Felpham Colts FC; U12- Crawley United Blue; U13 - Whiteley Wanderers Orange; U14- Steyning Town FC; U15- Moneyfields Yellow FC; U16- AFC Vardeanians FC; U11/12 Girls - Felpham Colts FC.