Find out who faces who in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup

The draw for the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup took place on Saturday morning.

The draw sees sides from all over Sussex compete in the 137-year-old competition which sees the winner also take part in the Sussex FA Community Shield match in the first game of the next season.

Games will take place on or before Wednesday 2 October and winners of could possibly see a next round fixture against the likes of League 2 outfit Crawley and Brighton and Hove Albion U23's.

The draw is as follows:

Arundel v Hassocks

Broadbridge Heath v Mile Oak

Roffey v Billingshurst

Eastbourne Town v AFC Uckfield Town

Hailsham Town v Eastbourne United Association

Wick v East Preston

Pagham v Little Common

Southwick v Littlehampton Town

Langney Wanderers v Horsham YMCA

Shoreham v Loxwood

Worthing United v Selsey

Crawley Down Gatwick v Midhurst & Easebourne

Storrington Community v Bexhill United

Seaford Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Steyning Town Community v Crowborough Athletic

Newhaven v Oakwood

AFC Varndeanians v Sidlesham

Lancing v Saltdean United

Last season's winners Bognor Regis Town will receive a bye for this round as they enter the competition at the next stage.

Also receiving byes are Brighton & Hove Albion U23's, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, Crawley Town, East Grinstead Town, Eastbourne Borough Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Horsham, Lewes, Three Bridges, Whitehawk and Worthing.