Football club kick off new year with SIX new faces

Midhurst start the new year with a new look as boss Andy ‘Lemmy’ Ewen moulds a squad he feels can do well in division two of the Southern Combination.

Ewen takes over at the Rotherfield following a successful spell at East Hampshire outfit Liphook, who were always challenging for honours under his leadership.

Rich Scarborough is another Stags new arrival

There are six new faces in the squad:

* Harry Farr, a strong ball-playing centre-half and a former Stag returning from Liphook.

* Josh Wycherley, a solid centre-half or central midfielder with good experience having played in Southern League and Wessex League.

* Jake Slater, a powerful forward with Wessex League experience making the switch from Liss Athletic.

* Rich Scarbourgh, a versatile attacking player with Combined Counties and Wessex League experience, his previous club being Alton Town.

* Frank Penfold, a midfield playmaker with good vision who has played for Liphook.

* Josh Bird, a goalkeeper – a great shot stopper and another former Liphook player. He scooped three player-of-the-year awards last season.

The new-look squad kick off 2019 with a home game against Oakwood - all support welcome.

