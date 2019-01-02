Football club kick off new year with SIX new faces

Midhurst start the new year with a new look as boss Andy ‘Lemmy’ Ewen moulds a squad he feels can do well in division two of the Southern Combination.
Ewen takes over at the Rotherfield following a successful spell at East Hampshire outfit Liphook, who were always challenging for honours under his leadership.
There are six new faces in the squad:
* Harry Farr, a strong ball-playing centre-half and a former Stag returning from Liphook.
* Josh Wycherley, a solid centre-half or central midfielder with good experience having played in Southern League and Wessex League.
* Jake Slater, a powerful forward with Wessex League experience making the switch from Liss Athletic.
* Rich Scarbourgh, a versatile attacking player with Combined Counties and Wessex League experience, his previous club being Alton Town.
* Frank Penfold, a midfield playmaker with good vision who has played for Liphook.
* Josh Bird, a goalkeeper – a great shot stopper and another former Liphook player. He scooped three player-of-the-year awards last season.
The new-look squad kick off 2019 with a home game against Oakwood - all support welcome.
