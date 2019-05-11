Football success for Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst youngsters

We have news of success for junior football teams from Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst. Read about them below and send your team's news and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

* Chichester City Youth under-nine Whites have won the league cup.

Bognor under-12 girls

They lifted the Margaret & Peter Saywell Cup after topping Group A and going on to win the final at Arundel FC versss Rustington Otters.

They have had a cracking season, winning the Cathedral Cup in Novembe,r topping Group A again and winning the final against Worthing Minors.

They are now looking forward to a busy tournament season followed by a well-earned rest over the summer.

Pictured left to right are Louis Lawrence, Finn Schmidschneider, Sonny Glanfield, Isaac Briffa, Oscar Dutton, George Woodcock, Mathew Mainwaring, Joshua Pressdee, Edward Whalen, Ethan Judges, Oscar Clifford-Brown and Frankie Pope.

Midhurst under-12s

* Bognor Regis Town under-12 girls have reached today’s U12 Europa Cup final in their first season.

Bognor came into the last game against Seaford Town girls knowing they needed three points against a team that had beaten them in an earlier game to clinch a place in the final.

It was close fought in the first half but goals from Amelia Howard and Chelsy Osborne gave Bognor the lead at half-time.

The second half had Bognor playing some of their best football of the season and they increased their lead when Howard beat the offside trap and rounded the keeper to slot home. Isabelle Mia Childs got her reward when she struck the ball from 30 yards into the bottom corner for 4-0.

Karma Harris completed the rout by capitalising on a defensive error to slot home number five.

Bognor face Felpham Colts in the final at Worthing FC, Woodside Road, Worthing (12.30pm).

* Midhurst & Easebourne under-12s finished the season on a high, adding the B league cup to the league title by winning 3-2 in extra time against a strong Angmering side.

Midhurst took the lead twice with strikes from Toby Metters and Matthew Brockhurst before Angmering showed their strength to take it to extra-time.

Midhurst keeper Sam Wheatly denied Angmering the win with two great saves before Sam Armstrong was introduced up front. With ten minutes remaining he outmuscled two defenders before slotting the ball home under pressure.

Manager Sean Brockhurst said: “This has truly been a remarkable season. We won the the league in the last game of the season against second-placed Selsey winning 5-0 and have now added the league cup.”

He praised his squad for all their hard work on the training field and said they deserved the success.

Midhurst U12s: Curtis Oliver, Sam Armstrong, Ewan Booth, Sam Wheatly, Toby Metters, Tom Easedale, Theo Bicknall, Thomas Christou, Toby Shoesmith, Joe Goddard, Matthew Brockhurst, Isac Paisley, Harrison Capes, Connor Whitby.