Football's come home (to Littlehampton)... Bognor friendly ends all square

Littlehampton were 2-0 up at half-time but Bognor battled back well in the second half through goals from Jordy Mongoy and Alfie Lis.

For the Rocks Harvey Whyte missing from the line-up as he recovers from a hip operation and James Crane took the captain's armband. New signing Gavin McCallum was absent after picking up a hamstring injury in training. Right-back Danny Sherlock was among the new names in the Bognor line-up as was stand-in goalkeeper Keiron McGee. Ethan Robb was back in the Rocks side after his loan at Brentford ended.

George Gaskin convered a chance on 29 minutes, giving the hosts the lead. Littlehampton went further ahead when a cross saw a sliding Robb divert the ball past a stranded McGee and Gaskin pounced to poke in from close range into an unguarded net.

Bognor made wholesale changes for the second half with Charlie Bell, Joe Hancott, Joe Dandy, Chad Field, Alfie Lis, Jason Parish and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts all coming on. Bognor got one back when fit-again Calvin Davies crossed from the right and Lis flicked on for Mongoy to head powerfully beyond James Binfield on 50 minutes. A loose back pass saw Lis steal the ball before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping in to level the scores on 68 minutes after good pressure from Parish.

A different test comes to Nyewood Lane in the form of League One outfit Burton Albion tomorrow (Saturday 10 July, 1pm).

Littlehampton: Binfield, Wiggans, Hand, Packer, Farmer, Ball, Newhouse, Mott, Benn, Gaskin, Jarvis; Subs: Hegarty, Herbert, Hand

Rocks: McGee, Danny Sherlock, Crane, Phil Brown, Robb, Robson, Matthieus Luce, Mendoza, Karol Skoczen, Ashton Leigh, Mongoy Subs: Charlie Bell, Joe Hancott, Joe Dandy, Chad Field, Alfie Lis, Jason Parish, Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, Tommy Farr, Archie Sheppard.

1. Littlehampton v Bognor - in pictures Action from the pre-season friendly between Littlehampton and the Rocks / Picture: Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff and Martin Denyer Buy photo

2. Action from the pre-season friendly between Littlehampton and the Rocks / Picture: Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff and Martin Denyer Buy photo

3. Action from the pre-season friendly between Littlehampton and the Rocks / Picture: Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff and Martin Denyer Buy photo

4. Action from the pre-season friendly between Littlehampton and the Rocks / Picture: Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff and Martin Denyer Buy photo