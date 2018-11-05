Former FA Vase winners stand in Pagham's way

Pagham will travel to former FA Vase winners Sholing FC in the third round of this season's competition.

The Lions beat Peacehaven & Telscombe 4-1 at home in Saturday's second round, with two goals coming from Callum Overton.

Sholing, also known as the Boatmen, also won comfortably after beating visitors, Malmesbury Victoria 5-1.

Pagham were the last team to be drawn out of the hat in the draw.

Sholing, from Southampton, were founded in 1960 as Vosper Thornycroft and play in the Wessex League premier, which is the ninth tier of English football, the same tier as Pagham.

Pagham power on

Blind football research launched in Chichester

Sholing sit third in the league. Their best league finish was when they finished second in the Southern League South in 2010-11. They also won the FA Vase in 2014, beating County Durham side West Auckland Town 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Whoever wins the tie, which will be played at the Universal Stadium, will receive £1,125 in prize money. If Pagham progress into the fourth round of the Vase, it will be the farthest they have reached in the competition since the 1980-81 season.

The tie will be played on Saturday, December 1.