Free night out will be reward for Bognor fans' loyalty

Bognor players back at pre-season training at the weekend / Picture: Martin Denyer

The free bash, designed as a big vote of thanks to all those who have done so much to help the club over the past year or so, will take place in Seasons on Saturday, July 31 and will run from 7pm until midnight.

General manager Simon Cook says the evening -- which will include a free buffet, disco and raffle -- is one which will allow supporters to reflect on the progress made off the pitch during lockdown and provide a chance to look ahead to the return of football.

He said: "We hope as many as possible will attend, bringing their wives, husbands or partners with them, and we are promising them a really good night.

"In order to plan the catering, it would be a massive help if supporters would let us know if they are attending. Could they email Laura Denby on [email protected] to let us know?"

Meanwhile, the club have set a date of Thursday, July 22, for the annual Sponsors' Gala Evening -- an event free to those who entered the draw before the disappointing curtailment of the 2020/21 playing season last October.

Cook explained: "We have decided not to repeat our sponsors' draw again this year. The main sponsorship was won by The Apuldram Centre, and this worthy cause will be our main sponsor again for the coming season.

“However, by way of a way of thanking you, our loyal sponsors and advertisers, we have arranged this special evening in place of our usual famous sponsors' draw evening and although different you can still win prizes on the night!

“We would like to thank our loyal sponsors and those who advertise with us, to express our gratitude for your continued support during these difficult times."

There will be a special one-off raffle on the night for a selection of prizes which can be entered in advance. Entry to the evening is free of charge, but instead of our usual £150+VAT entry to our sponsors draw, raffle entry will be just £50 (or £100 for three entries).

Your company could win any of the following prizes including match day programme advertising, match day sponsorship packages, ball sponsorship and signed Shirts