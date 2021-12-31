Gifting season still going strong for Midhurst - just ask Godalming

The Stags / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Midhurst went on to battle well but lost 3-0.

They’re still second in the table two points behind leaders Roffey, but have played two games more.

The opening goal arrived in the third minute with a free-kick played to the back post. Josh Bird failed to command his area, leaving Rob Parrot with a tap-in.

Godalming got a second in the seventh minute. Stags cleared their lines twice but gifted the ball back to Godalming, who eventually made them pay with Sam Boultwood picking out Charlie Oakley, who volleyed home.

Midhurst worked themselves back in the game without really testing Adrian Giles in the home goal.

In the second half Stags had several half chances.

Kieran Carter got through in the 65th minute and was bundled to the ground in the area but the referee waved away calls for a penalty.

In the 70th minute Harry Giles received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Stags continued to press and Will Essai put in a good cross, with Carter’s header coming back off the post.

Godalming got third third in the closing minutes with a ball behind the Stags back line which looked offsite. James Frudd ran through and beat Bird.

Midhurst boss Andy Ewen said: “That’s the third league game in a row we’ve gifted opening goals to opponents – we need to sort this out.

“For 80 minutes we’ve battled on a awful pitch. Even when we went down to ten we kept asking questions.

“The lads are annoyed with themselves which shows they care and want to succeed.

“We’ve come a long way. Not so long ago we were a bottom end side and now are a big scalp, teams are up for it from the off – we just need get bit more fight in us from the start.