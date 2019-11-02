Harting are the school football heroes ... Chichester ladies need help behind scenes

There's news of a tournament win for a local school - and of assistance needed by Choichester City's ladies and girls' teams - in our latest football round-up.

Harting is a small rural primary school, but despite being small, they have good PE teaching and talented players, evidenced when they won a schools’ football tournament.

A total of 13 schools gathered at Midhurst Rother College to compete in exciting games of mixed seven-a-side football. The matches were really close so Harting were pleased to be in the final.

The final was tense and at full-time it was 0-0. The referee decided to play until a team scored a goal. With the golden goal scenario the tension mounted; Harting players, emerged victorious scoring the vital goal.

Head teacher Fiona Mullett said: “We are very proud of the children – they showed determination, team spirit and good sportsmanship.”

* Chichester City Ladies’ first and development teams are looking for a main sponsor.

One they had lined up pulled out at the last minute, but this is a great opportunity for someone to get involved in women and girls’ football.

All sponsors are given coverage in the Observer, online and on social media throughout the season, and with the company name appearing on the shirts, the sponsor can real a boost from the association with the team.

Meanwhile the girls’ section of Chichester City Ladies’ FC are looking for a youth secretary.

Anyone interested in either opportunity should contact Chichester City Ladies through their website or call Sam Ashton on 07715 239522.