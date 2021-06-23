Hasselbaink's Burton heading to Bognor
Bognor are to play Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:54 am
The Rocks will entertain Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's League One outfit at Nyewood Lane on Saturday, July 10. It will be the first match specators will have attended at the ground since last October.
Kick off will be at 3pm and Burton have pledged to play a strong first-team side for the game.
Burton finished 16th in League One in 2020-21, having been marooned in the relegation zone for much of the campaign before a strong end to the season.