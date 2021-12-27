Heavy rain hits Sussex holiday football programme - numerous matches off

And this is why Hailsham v Seaford is off... Picture: Hailsham Town FC

It's a big day of derbies in the Isthmian and Southern Combination leagues but not all will go ahead as the rain that has fallen across the south over the Christmas period continues.

Among those affected were Little Common, whose big return to their proper home after nearly five years away was ruined when the derby clash at home to Bexhill United in the SCFL premier was called off after a pitch inspection.

Other games called off include: Alfold v Loxwood; Crawley Down Gatwick v Hassocks, Eastbourne Town v Eastbourne United, Lingfield v AFC Uckfield, Littlehampton v Pagham, Newhaven v Peacehaven and Saltdean v AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premier; Billinghurst v Roffey, Hailsham Town v Seaford and Selsey v Arundel in SCFL division one.

Pitch inspections are planned at other grounds including Burgess Hill and Whitehawk, who play Haywards Heath and Hastings respectively in the Isthmian south east division.

We'll have news of other postponements here if matches are called off.