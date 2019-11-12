Hope you dance on Tranmere's pitch ... Go get them ... best of the reaction to Chichester City being paired with Tranmere or Wycombe in the FA Cup

They've got a plum tie - Chichester City will visit a League One side in the second round of the FA Cup. And football followers everywhere have been quick to share their excitement at the draw.

The draw was made at Oaklands Park last night and shown live on BBC2 and it's fair to say City were delighted to be paired with one of two sides from football's third tier - five division above the Isthmian south east division they play in.

Those wishing Chi City well included fans of Bury FC, whose financial plight caused the spare place in the first round that gave Chi a bye into round two and who have been promised a donation from City's first round prize money.

Here are some of the comments made on Twitter following the draw.

Jack Mirkovic: Huge congrats to everyone at @ChiCityFC! The FA Cup really can be magic! Hopefully this will be the Friday night game on the BBC, would certainly be a magical occasion whatever though!

Wombat: Good luck Chichester. I don't think I'll be the only #BuryFC fan hoping you dance on the Tranmere pitch.

Chris Lynch: We wish you every success from all at @SittingbourneFC

Maurice Dickson: Best of luck Chichester from a #BuryFC fan

Sam North: Go get them, and good luck from myself and everyone at @csp_afc

Simon Denyer: All the best in the next round from a Brighton fan.