How to watch all the Amazon Prime Premier League football on Boxing Day - starting with Tottenham vs Brighton

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off 12 hours of football on Amazon Prime against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

They will broadcast a live feed that will show the live action across the nine Premier League fixtures.

The broadcast will run for an entire 12 hours, from 11:30am ahead of Brighton’s trip to Tottenham and all of the way through to 11:30pm, following the top of the table clash between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The full schedule is as follows:

11:30am: Stream is on-air building up to Spurs v Brighton live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

12:30pm: Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs v Brighton

2:30pm: Goals Centre stream begins from main London studio previewing the 3pm fixtures

3pm: Feed will show every goal from the six Premier League fixtures broadcast on Prime Video simultaneously

5:20pm: Following the completion of these 3pm fixtures the stream will move to Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United

5:30pm: Kick-off at Old Trafford for Manchester United v Newcastle United

7:30pm: Feed will move to the King Power Stadium ahead of Leicester City v Liverpool

8pm: Kick-off at the King Power Stadium for Leicester City v Liverpool

11:30pm: Following in-stadium analysis of the final day’s fixture at the King Power Stadium the 12-hour feed will finish

Tottenham v Brighton (KO 12:30) Presenter: Jim Rosenthal, Commentator: Guy Mowbray, Co-Commentator: Glenn Hoddle, Reporter: Chris Ford, Pundits: Jermaine Jenas /Alan Pardew/ Eni Aluko

Bournemouth v Arsenal (KO 15:00) Presenter: Marcus Buckland, Commentator: Ian Darke, Co-Commentator: Nigel Spackman, Reporter: Danny Jamieson, Pundits: Tony Pulis / Karen Carney

Aston Villa v Norwich (KO 15:00) Presenter: Adam Hunt, Commentator: Peter Drury, Co-Commentator: Jim Beglin, Reporter: Faye Carruthers, Pundits: Matt Holland / Grant Holt

Chelsea v Southampton (KO 15:00) Presenter: Caroline Barker, Commentator: Steve Wilson, Co-Commentator: Kevin Kilbane, Reporter: Lynsey Hooper, Pundits: Andy Townsend / Paul Clement

Crystal Palace v West Ham United (KO 15:00), Presenter: Karthi Gnanasegaram, Commentator: Adam Summerton, Co-Commentator: Craig Burley, Reporter: Kelly Somers, Pundits: Clinton Morrison / Matt Upson

Everton v Burnley (KO 15:00) Presenter: Catherine Whitaker, Commentator: Derek Rae, Co-Commentator: Sue Smith, Reporter: Rachel Stringer, Pundits: Kevin Campbelll / Richard Dunne

Sheffield United v Watford (KO 15:00), Presenter: Alex Scott, Commentator: Connor McNamara, Co-Commentator: Danny Higginbotham, Reporter: Natalie Quirk, Pundits: Michael Brown / John Barnes

Manchester United v Newcastle United (KO 17:30), Presenter: Matt Smith, Commentator: Clive Tyldsley, Co-Commentator: Alan Shearer, Reporter: Mark Saggers, Pundits: Owen Hargreaves / Peter Schmeichel

Leicester v Liverpool (KO 20:00), Presenter: Gabby Logan, Commentator: Jon Champion, Co-Commentator: Ally McCoist, Reporter: Gabriel Clarke, Pundits: Thierry Henry / Steve McManaman / Lee Dixon

(Thursday 27th December): Wolves v Manchester City (KO 19:45), Presenter: Eilidh Barbour, Commentator: Jon Champion, Co-Commentator: Jim Beglin Reporter: Gabriel Clarke, Pundits: Roberto Martinez / Harry Redknapp / Michael Owen.