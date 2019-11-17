In pictures - how Bognor made it eight wins in a row
It's eight wins from eight for the Rocks after a late Dan Smith header earned a 2-1 victory at home to Merstham. Tommy Leight had put them ahead before Barry Hayles levelled for the Surrey visitors.
Photographer Tommy McMillan was at the game and you can see the best of his action and celebration shots in the pages that follow. Here is the match report.
Rocks' October player of the month Amadou Tangara / Pictures by Tommy McMillan
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's win over Merstham / Pictures by Tommy McMillan
