Incredible! Madness! History made... reaction to Chichester City's stunning FA Cup heroics

Figures in the non-league football world - and plenty from other walks of life - have been quick to praise Chichester City for their amazing run to the first round proper of the FA Cup.

City's 2-1 win at Bowers and Pitsea has put them in the first round proper for the first time since 1960 - and given them the chance of drawing a League One or League Two side in Monday night's draw, which will be live on BBC2.

The official Twitter account of the FA Cup - which has 319,000 followers - got in touch to say: 'History made. Congratulations.'

Meanwhile striker Alfie Rutherford - son of City manager Miles who scored in the Cup for Havant & Waterlooville today but whose side lost to Dulwich Hamlet - said on Twitter: "Unbelievable result can’t believe it, well done dad."

Other messages - see link at bottom of article if you want to add yours...

Chichester RFC: Incredible! You’ve done Chichester proud today!

Jimmy Langton: Congratulations to all of those who are connected with @ChiCityFC! Please be at home in the next round so that I can interview Dabba!

SImon Pegg: Brilliant. Would love Coventry at home in the first round.

Steyning Town FC: Amazing achievement. Well done Chi.

Midhurst Football Club: Keep flying the flag for all the non-league clubs.

David Bucksey: Congratulations Chichester City. I’ve been following your FA Cup progress with great interest. Terrific effort so well done. From a Gosport Borough supporter.

Jon Rose: Congratulations for a great result for a local side. Here's to more success in the 1st round proper.

Alan Price of Bosham FC:Get in Chi!!! Awesome! Big congrats to everyone at @ChiCityFC on reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup! Now for the draw on Monday!

Chichester Institute of Sport: Brilliant effort. Well done Chi.

Ruben French: Madness. Congratulations to all involved great achievement.

