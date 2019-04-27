Invicta are victors as Bognor lose final league game

Bognor finished 14th in the Bostik Premier League after they lost 1-0 in their final game of the season - although hosts Folkestone Invicta missed out on a play-off place despite their win at the Fullicks Stadium.

Folkestone finished sixth after Worthing fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to Merstham, who climbed into the final play-off position on the last day. The Rocks played well in Kent but again paid the price for not turning possession into goals.

Both Mason Walsh and Doug Tuck were missing from the Bognor line-up with Jimmy Muitt on the bench. Joshua McCormick at right back and Emmett Dunn in midfield both got opportunities with Jimmy Wild maintaining his place up front alongside a returning Leon Maloney.

Richard Gilot gave away a free-kick on the left with Scott Heard going to ground. Heard blasted the free-kick across the area and out of play. Dunn conceded a free-kick but Michael Everitt's ball in was poor. Then Johan Ter Horst's shot flew wide.

Wild held the ball up well before turning and finding Maloney, whose shot was blocked. Another corner by the hosts was headed wide by Everitt. Lincoln had to come out of his area to boot the ball out of play with Ira Jackson in hot pursuit. Then Wild held up the ball before crossing but Tim Roberts gathered.

Reece Myles-Meekums found Harvey Whyte with a cross but his first-time strike was blocked before his second was skied over the bar. Finn O'Mara headed the ball away from his own keeper but from the corner Chad Field glanced his header wide.

Maloney's twisting run got him past O'Mara and he appeared to be tripped but the free-kick was given against Maloney for simulation and he was booked. Kieran McCann got the ball across the face of goal but no-one was up with him. Dunn had the Rocks on the attack with a run and pass to Myles-Meekums who played it to Joe Tomlinson, but he struck it over the bar from 25 yards. Ter Horst tapped home on the volley but it was disallowed for offside.

Jackson's shot was deflected narrowly over the bar while Heard’s corners were causing Bognor problems. Great link-up play saw Maloney cut down by Jackson - who got a yellow card. Then Maloney's curling attempt flew just over the crossbar. Heard found Ade Yusuff, who committed Lincoln into a parried save before chipping the follow-up high over the crossbar. HT 0-0

Ashton Leigh and Jimmy Muitt replaced McCormick and Maloney as the second half kicked off. Dunn poked the ball to Leigh who brought the ball down nicely for Wild - he hit the ball on the turn but it was always rising over the bar. Mykes-Meekums found Muitt on the right but his bouncing shot was well saved.

Dunn came off for Tommy Scutt on 56 minutes. Tomlinson crossedfrom the right and when Wild missed the header it fell to Leigh on the back post. He hit it first time but it was acrobatically tipped over by Roberts. Leigh found Myles-Meekums who cut inside before curling it against the crossbar. Muitt's follow-up was saved.

Josh Vincent's diving header inside the box hit the side netting.A long ball from Vincent opened up Bognor with Field the only man back. Jackson ran on and slotted it beyond Lincoln low into the net on 68 minutes.

A corner from Heard picked out Vincent who struck it on the volley but it flew wide. Muitt crossed to Wild who turned but shot straight at Roberts. Wild shot again minutes later - Roberts was equal to it once more.

Yusuff committed Lincoln into a save with his legs. From yet another Heard corner Callum Davies somehow missed from point-blank range. Leigh cleared off the line after Jackson tried to double the hosts' lead.

Bognor were looking for an equaliser and Scutt and Muitt teed up Wild but he smashed it over the bar. Keaton Wood went into the book for a late challenge on Jackson. Lincoln did very well to push out another header from another Heard corner.

Bognor were disappointed not to pick up any points on the final day of the season and ended up 13 points shy of a play-off place. They now have the Sussex Senior Cup at the Amex Stadium to look forward to - they will take on Burgess Hill on Tuesday, May 7.

Rocks: Lincoln, McCormick (Leigh 46), Tomlinson, Dunn (Scutt 56), Field, Wood, Whyte (c), Gilot, Wild, Maloney (Muitt 46), Myles-Meekums

Sub not used: Sanders.

