Jordy joy! Mongoy saves point as Bognor battle back yet again

Jordy Mongoy heads Bognor's late equaliser / Picture: Martin Denyer

Muhammudu Faal's two goals were cancelled out by strikes from Nathan Odokonyero before the break and Jordy Mongoy's 87th minute goal to give a share of the points to both sides.

Charlie Bell replaced Ashton Leigh but Joe Cook was still missing through injury for Bognor. In the early stages, Calvin Davies tried to find Odokonyero with a pass with the outside of the boot but the ball rolled out for a goal kick. Enfield responded when Andre Coker sped down the right before curling a cross in and Adam Cunnington was unmarked as he spun his header over the bar.

Bell played a short corner to Harvey Whyte and it was played back to Bell who set up Odokonyero for a turn and shot that was blocked bravely. Then Bell’s driven and low corner was miscued by James Crane on the volley and the danger was cleared.

Leigh Chappell’s long throw bounced dangerously in the box and Faal was blocked. But soon Davies gave away a free-kick and Coker curled it right on to the boot of Faal who diverted it neatly on the volley into the top right corner after just nine minutes. Ethan Robb miscued a pass from the back allowing a simple through-ball by Cunnington into Faal, who ran on before coolly stroking it beyond Amadou Tangara on 13 minutes to extend Enfield’s lead.

Sam Youngs’s strike was deflected wide and Chappell followed it up by blasting over in another great chance for the visitors. A second Chappell long throw from the left bounced once in the box before bizarrely flying over the bar. Mongoy found Kayne Diedrick-Roberts but he didn’t get enough on his shot to trouble Nathan McDonald in the Enfield goal.

Emmanuel Maja-Awesu went into the book for catching a Bognor player late on 26 minutes. Mongoy picked out Odokonyero inside the box but with only McDonald to beat, he couldn't finish.

Bognor were stirring and Jake Flannigan's long range effort was pushed out by McDonald straight to Odokonyero, who poked it home on 37 minutes. Bognor should have levelled on 42 minutes. Flannigan was blocked, then Odokonyero’s turn and attempt was shut down.

Bognor again gave the ball away at the back. Coker was set through and his low strike was palmed out by Tangara and Crane cleared the loose ball. HT 1-2

Ryan Kirwan came on for Enfield after half time. Diedrick-Roberts' shot was blocked then Crane headed on in the area and an overhead kick by Odokonyero was deflected wide. Diedrick-Roberts played the ball back to Odokonyero who hit one from outside the box but again was blocked.

Tangara had to head out a fiercely struck forward ball for a corner. Youngs was booked before Harrison Brook replaced Diedrick-Roberts on 57 minutes. Brook was involved immediately as he placed a ball into the area but Odokonyero was blocked.

Mongoy crossed for Brook to pounce but he shot low and wide. Then Manny Maja kicked the ball away in a moment of frustration and was shown his second yellow card and was sent off.

Percy Kiangebeni caught a Bognor player on the touchline. He also went into the book. Bell came off for Leigh on 66 minutes as the rain poured down. Leigh whipped in a cross but Whyte put it wide after great work from Brook on the left.

The Rocks' last substitution came on 73 minutes as Joe Dandy replaced Whyte. Odokonyero spun his man and struck it low but the right leg of McDonald denied him. Robb went into the book on 77 minutes as he tripped Faal just inside Bognor’s half.

Leigh’s cross from the right was good but was deflected out of Odokonyero’s reach as Bognor dominated. And sure enough, Bognor got an equaliser on 87 minutes in dramatic fashion. Dandy’s cross was put to the back post and Mongoy head it in to save a point and spark home celebrations.

Cunnington went into the book for dissent as frustrations flared after Enfield conceded. Davies spun a cross in that had to be punched away and Mongoy’s run ended with him shooting high over the bar. Dandy's low cross was deflected agonisingly wide by a defender.

Tangara saved Bognorwith a fine stop right at the end. Faal was set through one on one and the striker was stopped by the keeper down to his right near the edge of the box.

Bognor - now 10th in the Isthmian premier table and eight points off the play-offs - head to Bexhill United in the Sussex Senior Cup on Wednesday (15 December, 7.30pm kick off).

Rocks: Tangara, Flannigan, Crane, Davies, Robb, Robson, Whyte (c) (Dandy 73), Diedrick-Roberts (Brook 57), Odokonyero, Bell (Leigh 66), Mongoy. Sub not used: Nazor