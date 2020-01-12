Junior football special: Good news for Chichester, Bognor, Funtington and Bosham teams

We have a bumper round-up of junior football this week ... with news from on and off the field involving Chichester City under-15 girls, Predators under-11s, Funtington Primary School and Bosham under-15s.

Stagecoach South’s Chichester depot has sponsored Chichester City Ladies’ under-15 Whites team for the 2019-20 season.

Bognor Predators under-11s

The company donated £750 to the team to go towards their new kit, which is being worn throughout the season.

The team have been been running for four years and have had a good season in league and cup competitions.

The club’s junior section have two under-15 teams, two under-13 teams and two under-11 sides, demonstrating the wealth of female footballing talent in West Sussex.

Mikki Collins, from the club, said: “We think the new kit looks fantastic. It will allow our girls to train and play with confidence, and represent the club with pride.

Funtington Primary School's successful team

“It is so important that our players feel supported in these early stages of their career and Stagecoach South have helped provide this with their much appreciated backing of the team.”

Edward Hodgson, managing director of Stagecoach South, said: “We are thrilled to be helping the team in any way we can and fundamentally believe that local businesses have an important role to play in supporting sport in the local community.

“To be able to support these young women and give them the resources they need to pursue their talents is hugely rewarding. We are proud to be associated with this wonderful team and wish them every success in their season.”

Get involved in the coverage - send your junior football reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

* A newly reformed football team have had a double success – a new kit and a win in this year’s Autumn Cup.

The Predators, based in Bognor, welcomed a team of 15 youngsters to their fold earlier this year after relocating from Felpham.

The move meant the newly named Predators under-11 Whites were in need of new equipment so asked The Co-operative Funeralcare to help.

Colleagues in the North Bersted and Rose Green branches donated £700 which meant the new kit arrived in time for Christmas.

Lindsey Booker, Funeral Co-ordinator at the Rose Green branch which is part of Southern Co-op, said: “One of the players is my son so I see first hand how much the team means to them all.

“I think this is an amazing thing to do, to help set up a new youth football team and help enable the children to take part in a sport they love.”

The team received a visit from the FA and were presented with a trophy for winning the Autumn Cup.

Head Coach Galvin Wiggins said: “It’s been fantastic to have the support of the Southern Co-op.

“They make the boys look smart in their new kits, and with the equipment we have been able to buy with the extra funds, it make us able to take the team to a higher standard. We are thankful for the continued support of the Southern Co-op.”

Predators FC was created in 1994 with the intention of giving all children the opportunity to play football. The first squad consisted of 13 players but the club has grown to more than 250 players including girls, boys, women and men.

Southern Co-op’s community engagement programme ‘Love Your Neighbourhood’ aims to help communities become greener, healthier, safer and more inclusive.

* Footballers from Funtington Primary School were delighted to win a competition for the third time.

The school took part in a small schools football tournament at The Regis School in Bognor and to the absolute delight of the children, they won the tournament.

It means the school goes through to the Sussex schools competition final.

Second-placed Bosham under-15s welcomed third-placed Loxwood Youth to Walton Lane for the first fixture of 2020.

The home team were struggling to settle and then the seemingly inevitable happened – Bosham lost possession and the ball was gifted to the Loxwood striker who looped the ball into the net.

After 30 minutes Bosham found an equaliser after some great play by Rio Fialho down the left gave him the chance to cross into Finley Roberts, who outmuscled his marker and headed home his 12th goal of the season.

This proved to be a turning point and Bosham dominated the final 20 minutes of the first half.

Bosham started brightly and were rewarded ten minutes into the second half, this time success came down the right hand side.

Wing-back Alfie Beech found himself with space to cross and whipped in a cross which midfielder Toby Alford got on the end of to make it 2-1.

The Robins continued to be in the ascendancy and looking in complete control and netted a third on the hour mark.

Ed Mann played a lovely ball through to Roberts who controlled it and put it into the path of the onrushing Boschi whose curling, unsaveable shot found the top right corner to make it 3-1.

The Reds sat back and invited Loxwood attacks which was becoming more dangerous.

With 15 minutes to go, a speculative ball was sent into the Bosham box and should have been cleared, but the Loxwood forward buried it beyond Rory Vincent-Peters.

A nervy finale for the host but they stayed resilient and kept the score at 3-2.