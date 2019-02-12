Juventus preparing £175m offer for Liverpool star, Manchester United enter race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Italian champions Juventus are preparing to make a £175m offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Sky Arabia) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Mohamed Salah (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Portsmouth boss threatens to rest attacking duo, Luton star heaps praise on Hatters fans - League 1 and League 2 latest news Brighton or Eastbourne stand in way of Bognor's route to cup final at Amex