Liverpool and Chelsea target to leave PSG in January, West Ham keen on Inter striker - Premier League live blog West Ham are hoping to sign Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa in January. The player is currently on loan at Santos in his native Brazil but the Hammers hope to do a loan deal. (The Guardian) Chelsea and Liverpool target on the move, West Ham want Inter striker and Chelsea to rebuff Barcelona approach for star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Block's move to Hibernian is great - but it could add to Bognor's struggles Chelsea do not want to sell defender after turning down interest from Barcelona, and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the only name on Manchester United's list to replace Jose Mourinho - Rumour Mill