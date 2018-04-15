Bailey is latest recruit to City Ladies’ backroom team

Beckie Bailey has been appointed vice-chairwoman of Chichester City Ladies.

The move comes as part of the continuing growth and restructuring at the club in line with changes being seen in women’s football.

Bailey is a regular face on matchdays for the club and helps in a variety of roles already but will now work alongside chairwoman Caroline Henry-Evans.

The two will work together to push new initiatives and Henry-Evans is delighted, saying: “Beckie will bring great enthusiasm and

support to her role as vice-chair.

“She already supports the ladies every weekend, home or away, and has two girls who play for Chichester City girls.”

There have already been positive steps forward for Chichester this season following the arrival of Alan Crozier to work on the club’s operational side. Recently Rob Kerr became the face of the club’s business side to work with the club’s sponsors and commercial partners.

Now Bailey joins the backroom staff to push the club forward with the aim of making occasions like the SSE Women’s FA Cup fifth-ound against Liverpool a regular occurrence. It drew around 1,300 spectators to Oaklands Park.

Henry-Evans added: “Beckie wants to help the club move forward in a positive way and is always trying to come up with ideas to makes things easier behind the scenes.

“Working alongside her will be fun and I look forward to the challenge of bouncing ideas around with someone who only wants the best for the club like I do.”

Bailey assumes her role with immediate effect with the club looking to finish strongly in the Women’s Premier League southern division but also looking ahead to next season.

Up for City Ladies this afternoon (Sunday Apr 15) is a trip to the midlands where they take on Coventry United for the first time at the Butts Park Arena.