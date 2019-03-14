Bognor Regis Town boss Pearce: 'We need a reality check'

Bognor Regis Town manager Jack Pearce said that their supporters need a reality check after their 1-0 away defeat to in-form Margate on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came with four minutes to go through Kadell Daniel, who’s shot into the bottom right corner beat Daniel Lincoln in the Bognor goal.

There has already been rumours about a change in manager in the summer and after the game the fans showed their frustration.

Speaking after the game at Margate, Pearce said: “We have to understand that the players have done a really good job and if you’re really honest I think it’s important that we realise we ought to get a bit of a reality check to where Bognor Regis are and I think that some of our supporters most probably looking at the history of the club might expect a bit more than what is actually there.

“I don’t know how Worthing got on today, I don’t know how Lewes got on today.

“When I joined the club 50 years ago nearly they were much bigger clubs than us, much bigger and Worthing are still a bigger club, and they might not like it but it’s a bigger catchment area than Bognor.

“It’s more closer to cities than what we are and if they get their act together they’ll do well, we’ve got two less points than them and I bet you there’s nobody challenging who their manager is for next year.”

Bognor’s chances before the game took a big hit due to an injury crisis at the club which sees seven first team players injured, including their two top scorers.

About this crisis, Pearce said: “We’ve just lost Dan Smith and Jimmy Muitt who have got 20 odd – 30 goals between them, you cannot lose 30 goals, whether you’re Bognor Regis Town or Liverpool and expect to be then having forwards of the same calibre to come in, it just doesn’t work like that.”