Bognor Regis Town players 'out for several weeks'

Bognor Regis Town are flying high on the back of a remarkable 8-0 win against Burgess Hill Town on Tuesday night.

The result maintained their unbeaten record in the league in which they lie second after the opening nine matches.

A hat-trick by Thomas Scutt formed the basis of the demolition job on their Sussex rivals.

They only led 2-0 at half-time through goals by Harvey Whyte and Douglas Tuck.

But then the Hillians caved in as Scutt scored his treble and Mason Walsh, Bradley Lethbridge and James Muitt all found the net.

Following the annihilation, Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman submitted his resignation which was not accepted by the club’s chairman Kevin Newell.

Rocks manager Jack Pearce was understandably delighted with the result but was not getting carried away.

He said: “We are very pleased indeed, it was a good result but unfortunately Burgess Hill are are struggling for a bit of form.

“We had a some luck with deflections too, but certainly we played well.”

It was not all joy coming from the game as Bognor now have three serious injuries in their squad.

Corey Heath (ankle), Keaton Wood (ankle) and Dan Smith (hip) are all going to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Pearce said: “We have a problem as we have three injuries to players who are not only key players but also physical ones.

“They are not minor knocks and they will all be out for several weeks.”

This Saturday’s scheduled visit to second to bottom Corinthian Casuals is in doubt because their opponents’ FA Cup commitments.

They are expecting to play their replay against St Albans City after Tuesday night’s second qualifying round tie at St Albans ended in a 1-1 draw. Check Corinthian Casuals’ website to confirm.