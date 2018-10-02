Bognor Regis Town smash eight past struggling Burgess Hill Town - full match report

Nyewood Lane was rocking as Bognor put eight goals past struggling Burgess Hill Town. Five of the goals coming in the second half with Tommy Scutt netting a hat-trick.

Bognor lined up against Burgess Hill Town on this mild evening with Dan Beck and Gary Charman both playing for the opposition.

A quick pass by Beck to Andre McCollin saw him win a freekick outside the corner of the box. Charlie Bennett drilled the free-kick straight into the wall which allowed Rocks to press on the counter but Bradley Lethbridge clashed in the air with Josh James who collided with him outside his penalty area down the other end. James received a yellow card for the incident when he returned to his feet on four minutes.

Joe Tomlinson curled the freekick over the wall and it crashed off the right post and the Rocks players couldn’t capitalise on the rebound.

Dan Lincoln had to punch clear a right sided corner from Ibrahim Diallo on seven minutes following good work from Beck on the right to tee the right back up.

A diagonal ball by Tommy Block found Harvey Whyte on the right and his instant shot on the volley from outside the box flew wide, but the linesman had already flagged him offside.

Kieran Pamment's cross was also denied along the deck by Lincoln who was there ahead of McCollin soon after.

Action from the Rock's 8-0 win. Picture by Tommy McMillan

Calvin Davies and Doug Tuck combined with a neat flick back to the full back from Tuck. Davies smashed it first time just outside the box. He forced James into a decent save on 9 minutes.

Tuck and Block combined before Tuck found Tomlinson who had made a good run on 15 minutes but he was blocked after swiftly cutting inside.

Whyte played the ball out wide to Lethbridge who did well to hold the ball before laying it off for Tomlinson who curled it wide of the right post from 20 yards.

Beck sprung on the counter and he found Pamment with a neat through ball but his cut back to Diallo saw him cross and Lincoln rose high to punch that away again. Then a cross went through, missing everyone in the box by Tomlinson.

Rocks hit the crossbar again on 22 minutes when Jimmy Muitt's high cross was headed out to Lethbridge who struck it sweetly on the turn back at goal which had beaten James but crashed off the frame of goal.

Then on 24 minutes a quick move forward saw Muitt find Dan Smith with a neat pass but he slid his low shot wide of the left post from an angle.

McCollin had a shot from distance, spotting Lincoln off his line but the ball fell just a yard wide of the post.

Lethbridge found Tuck who in turn passed to Muitt and he turned with ease before firing high and wide moments later.

It was an in swinging cross from the right by Davies which was searching for Smith when calls for a handball by the Green Army were ignored.

McCollin was on the ground off the ball and required treatment. But it was Smith who was replaced for Mason Walsh on 29 minutes after it seemed like he had received a knock. McCollin however, did continue.

Chad Field went into the book for tripping up McCollin on 32 minutes on the break. Tom Cadman's chipped freekick was headed out by Davies and eventually diverted away by Tomlinson.

A wonderful cross by Muitt on a freekick from the left found the head of a defender in the box but it was whilst under pressure from Whyte before the ball flew in on 34 minutes. Whyte celebrated the goal, appearing to claim it.

A neat ball over the top saw Tuck get inside the box who neatly shot on the turn with his left boot and left James with no chance on 36 minutes, giving Rocks a cushion of two goals.

Whyte's forward pass to Walsh who was using his pace before hitting it low and forcing James into yet another save.

Sam Fisk replaced Gary Elphick who looked injured as he came off on 41 minutes for the visitors.

Beck won a corner with a strike with his left foot from well outside the box. The corner was poor and Bognor sprinted on the counter and Lethbridge eventually committed James into a parried save, doing just enough to divert it away from oncoming Bognor players.

Another injury saw Corey Heath have to come off and be replaced by Tommy Scutt inside first half stoppage time. Heath had to be carried off after turning his ankle on the turf. Not great news indeed for Bognor, with their injury list ever-increasing.

There was a slight delay before the second half kicked off as players awaited the officials. Cadman was replaced by Billy Barker for the visitors at the break.

Lethbridge's high cross flew across the box and out to Walsh on the other end. He passed it back to Tuck who hit it instantly but it was blocked by some brave defending.

Lethbridge then cut inside from the right before shooting wide of the right post from 25 yards on 56 minutes.

Pamment did well to run along the touchline before crossing it in from the right before Field headed it away just in front of the attackers.

But Bognor sprang on the attack to score on 59 minutes straight from the corner which was punched away by Lincoln at the other end. Lethbridge did the hard work before Walsh pounced on the loose ball to smack it low into the bottom left corner of the net.

Davies did well to get the ball across square to Scutt who did well to control it before hitting another strike low with his left boot and beyond James from outside the box on 63 minutes, making the scoreline 4-0.

Muitt's cross after the corner saw Lethbridge fire it dramatically with a scissor kick which flew high and over the goal from the edge of the box.

Fisk found McCollin with a pass and he got beyond the defence before committing Lincoln into a fine diving save down to his left, pushing the ball away on 68 minutes.

Bognor got their fifth on 72 minutes. Good play from Walsh on the left saw him eventually cut the ball back inside for Scutt who smashed it early and it took a hefty deflection to bamboozle James in the goal and bounce in.

Walsh went onto the counter and ran on and looked likely to score but Charman slid in late and got booked. Lethbridge's freekick caught a deflection off the wall before dipping at the right moment into the net beyond the outstretched James on 76 minutes.

Bognor made it seven on 83 minutes. Joshua McCormick placed the ball out to Lethbridge who cut the ball back and he found Muitt who spun around before drilling the ball low into the bottom left corner.

Muitt pounced again but after passing to Lethbridge, the Pompey loanee ran in but his strike was high and wide.

Bognor scored again on 86 minutes, matching the record number of goals scored by Bognor in a single game this season. Scutt popped up again to notch his hat-trick and from the right side of the box he fired it in confidently again following decent build up play.

Charman headed wide from a Pamment corner inside the centre of the box during the final moments of normal time as the Burgess Hill Town supporters continued to sing behind the goal.

Bognor though finished up resounding winners here and will be without a game this Saturday 6th October as Corinthian Casuals have an FA Cup replay against St Albans after drawing 1-1. They are next away to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday 13th October, with kick off at 3pm.

Attendance – 433

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies (McCormick 73), Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Heath (Scutt 45), Whyte, Block, Smith (Walsh 29), Muitt, Lethbridge

Sub not Used: Osborne