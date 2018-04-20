Bosham buoyant after reaching another cup final

A late goal from Grant Radmore saw Bosham edge into another league cup final to leave opponents Cowfold wondering what might have been on a dramatic evening at Steyning.

The 2-1 win sent the Robins supporters home happy, looking forward to another showpiece occasion.

The game opened up at a quick pace with Cowfold looking to try and catch Bosham early. The pace of Chris Spiers and Sam Whyton had the Reds defence back-peddling and Whyton almost got on the end of a low cross from Callum Nash only for Bosham keeper Nick Hall to save.

Spiers burst through the nervy Bosham defence but scuffed his effort into the arms of Hall.

Bosham began to grow in the game and Radmore’s pace was menacing down the Bosham right and top scorer Callum Coker was a handful as Bosham went in search of a breakthrough.

Bradley Miles, back at the club as captain for his third stint at Walton Lane, manufactured a chance but it whistled past the post.

Radmore had a great opportunity as he worked his way into the box and, after exchanging passes with Max Smith, had an empty net at his mercy but the defenders got back just in time.

Radmore then produced a rasping effort that left keeper Phil Marshall motionless but came back off the post. Graeme Dowden picked up the rebound but fired wide.

In the second half, Smith let fly from just outside the box only for the effort to sail wide.

Bosham’s excellent work was undone by hesitation at the back. Callum Nash burst clear and supplied a perfect ball to Rhyse Nash at the far post who fired goalwards. Hall saved but Rhyse Nash poked the ball home.

Bosham needed a quick response and a few minutes later they were back on level terms through the impressive Dowden. Radmore twisted and turned before delivering a sublime chip towards the back post and Dowden met it with a perfectly-placed header back across the six-yard box and in.

The deserved winner came with just six minutes of normal time left.

With Cowfold throwing caution to the wind a hacked clearance sent Radmore clear down the right. Approaching the area the striker cut back inside and let fly with a stinging shot that was deflected into the net.

Bosham’s players and fans celebrated and the Reds played out time to seal their place in the final.

Bosham: Hall, Probee, Docherty, Dowden, Bulbeck, Bell, James, Miles, Coker, M Smith, Radmore. Subs: A Smith, Hardman, Reddington, Jepson, Lafferty.

* A goal in either half from Callum Coker secured an impressive away win for Bosham against second-placed Roffey.

Coker opened the scoring in the 16th minute before doubling the Robins’ advantage six minutes into the second period to inflict Roffey’s first home defeat of the season.