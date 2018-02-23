Bosham haven’t given up hope of retaining title

A double from Graeme Dowden enabled Bosham to continue their recent run of excellent form and keep alive their slim hopes of retaining the SCFL division two title as Westfield were beaten 3-1.

Bosham started brightly and an early header from Dowden showed the hosts’ intentions to preserve their positive record in front of a sizeable crowd at Walton Lane.

Kevaughn Ward looked dangerous for the visitors and the home defence needed to be on their toes to snuff out any opportunites that came his way.

The first 20 minutes were very even but the match began to open up and soon the deadlock was broken as the hosts took a deserved lead just past the 20-minute mark.

Jake Lafferty was upended in the box and a spot-kick awarded by referee Antony O’Brien. Dowden stepped up and slotted home confidently to put the Reds in front.

Minutes later it should have been two when Coker, through on goal, played an unselfish ball to Dowden, whose instant effort was saved by keeper Gavin Bourne and the return header was cleared off the line by Jamie Gravett.

Harry Bedford pushed forward from the back and let fly only for Bourne to make another fine save to deny him.

Bosham were continuing to cause problems at the back for Westfield and it was a wonder how the score was still only 1-0 approaching half-time.

Deep into injury time Westfield grabbed an equaliser when Scott Ramsey fired home a free-kick from outside the box to draw the yellow and greens level at just the right time.

Before the hour mark, Bosham restored their lead and it was a goal worth waiting for.

Dowden took a free-kick on the right and whipped in a superb shot that flew past the despairing dive of Bourne and in.

Bosham upped their game and another attack brought a third – this time Louis Bell scored a special goal as he lobbed Bourne from 30 yards to give the Robins the important cushion of a two-goal lead.

Westfield tried to find a way back into the match but Bosham were able to see out time.

It was another important win for Gary Lines’ charges and they now look forward to the arrival of league leaders Alfold at Walton Lane this week.

Bosham: Hall, Bulbeck, Bedford, Bell, Docherty, James, Dowden, Hardman, Coker, Miles, Lafferty. Subs: Reddington, Smith, Jepson.

