Chichester City ladies announce Hurrell as new assistant boss

Lee Hurrell has been named the new Chichester City Ladies assistant manager ahead of an exciting new year in the rebranded FA Women’s National League South.

Aaron Smith’s right-hand man believes Chichester are in a good place to progress and is ready to bring his experience to the table.

Hurrell said: “I feel that now is a really good time to join the club having had a chat with Aaron where he told me about the plans and vision for the future of the club.

“I’ve followed the development of the club over the last few years.

“I was impressed by how they got promoted the season before last and the cup run last season definitely didn’t go unnoticed. It’s an exciting time to be a part of Chichester.

“There are some good players here, some of whom I know from my time at previous clubs and I believe we can really kick on this season.”

The former Brighton & Hove Albion coach has also been impressed by the community and player development values held at the club, saying: “It’s something that really struck me that Chichester is a very close-knit, community club and that they value its player pathway.

“I’ll be having an input where possible as we’re going to have close links with the development in terms of coaches being able to watch first team sessions and be part of that. I’ve already been involved in a session for the FA High Performance Centre at the University of Chichester, where all coaches at the club took part including those from the youth.”

It’s a new role for Hurrell who has previously held head coaching roles for development and youth teams but believes his exposure to elite footballers will benefit him going forwards.

He said: “I will bring in my knowledge on the training field from my previous roles and a level of professionalism because of the players I’ve worked with at Bristol City who have featured at international level.

“A lot of players I’ve worked with have gone on to play at the highest level, so I’ve been around that elite level of women’s football which along with the professionalism I can bring that into my role.”

However, it’s not just the on-field matters that have been discussed but Hurrell backs Chichester to progress even with the recent women’s football changes.

“Speaking to Aaron and Matt (Wright) we discussed not just the plans on the pitch but off the field too as the Ladies are firmly integrated into the club they’re not just an afterthought,” he noted.

“I believe that Chichester are well placed to progress in the game although the FA have changed things those clubs that are well run can make the step up you don’t necessarily have to be back of a big men’s club to do things..”

