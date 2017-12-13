Chichester City striker joins Worthing

Chichester City striker Dave Herbert as signed for Bostik Premier side Worthing.

Herbert, who won player of the month in August and was top goal scorer in October, told the club’s website: “It was a really difficult decision to make. I’ve enjoyed my time at Chi. There’s a great set of boys at the club and I leave being good friends with a lot of people. It’s been great working with Miles, Gee and Potts and others at the club. I’m gutted I’ll miss the Vase game and I wish the boys well with that.

“I’ve got the opportunity to play two leagues above. Worthing’s my home club and after last season I feel I’ve got unfinished business there. I wish Chichester all the best with the rest of the season.”

Coach Danny Potter said, “We’ve found out this morning that Dave’s decided to move on to Worthing. They’re two steps higher than us and we respect any player that wants to play higher. Chichester is there to serve player development.

“We were really pleased to sign him in the summer. He had a really good start. He got some important goals for us.

“I think for us though we do have to realise that we do attract some good players but obviously bigger clubs are going to look at some of our better players, and Dave’s a good example of this.

“Scott Jones and Dave Herbert are two of the best strikers in the league but now we’ve got Scott Murfin. We’ve also signed David Borges. He’s a good young player, very fit, very physical and can play in a number of attacking positions and will be a good addition to the squad.

“We wish Dave Herbert all the best and he knows that the Chichester door is always open to him if things don’t quite work out. But for us we hope to see his name on the scoresheet getting some points for Worthing this season.”

Chichester and Pagham’s RUR Cup matches with Horsham YMCA and Crawley Down Gatwick were postponed on Tuesday due to frozen pitches.