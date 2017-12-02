City ladies are jubilant over Gills win

Three goals in six minutes saw Chichester City Ladies ended their recent win drought with a convincing 4-0 victory at Gillingham that saw them rise to sixth FA WPL Premier South.

In a gritty opening 45, Hollie Wride’s goal was the difference between the two sides after a dominant performance by the visitors.

After that Chichester kicked into gear with a flurry of goals after the 70th minute – Jade Widdows from a free-kick, a cross-shot from Laura Ingram and Jess Lewry from a few yards out.

Chichester made a bright start and after only five minutes the pace of Cherelle Khassall caused havoc at the back for the hosts.

Khassall fired a shot on target only for keeper Courtney Shanly to make a good save to deny her.

Approaching the quarter-hour mark Wride had an excellent chance to break the deadlock.

The ever-improving Widdows, from a free-kick 30 yards out, found the top corner to double the visitors’ lead in extraordinary style.

A ball was swung in from then left and the home defence missed the flight of the cross – it arrived at the feet of Wride, who fired a stinging shot just over.

Chichester made life difficult for the Gills but Kallie Balfour was a danger for the Blues and her height and pace saw City’s defence having to back-pedal at times.

Five minutes from the break the deadlock was broken. A Lauren Cheshire corner was poorly dealt with and found Wride on the edge of the box.

She controlled the ball on her left foot, sending a scorching effort into the top corner.

Chichester pushed forward from the restart and Emily Symonds was unlucky to concede a City penalty. Wride sent her effort high and wide.

Just past the 70-minute mark the goals started flowing.

Next left-back Ingram broke clear down the left and whipped in a cross-shot that eluded everyone. Lewry was there but missed it, but it didn’t matter as the ball sailed into the bottom corner.

Completing the flurry in the 77th minute was Lewry. She battled through and was not going to allow any defenders to prevent her from getting her goal.

The midfielder thumped the ball into the roof of the net to seal the win in emphatic style.

Gillingham didn’t give keeper Sadie Wilson-Blakely much to do and the visitors saw the game out.

Up next is the visit of C & K Basildon in the Women’s FA Cup second round at Oaklands on Sunday. Kick-off is 1pm but the fun begins at midday with plenty of festive cheer.

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, Cheshire, Ingram, Alexandre, Taylor, Widdows, Khassall, Fowlie, Wride, Barron, Lewry. Subs: Collighan, Simmonds, Tucker.

Chi City girls’ u13 Greens took on Eastbourne and won 6-2. Theu16s lost 3-2 to Mile Oak.

City’s development squad visited top side Kent Football United Ladies. Clive Stubb’s development team picked up a good point in a 2-2 draw against the league leaders. Lucy Cook and Mikki Collins scored for Chichester.