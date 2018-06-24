City Ladies happy to line up in new league

Chichester City will play in the new FA Women’s National League South next season

Following the annual meeting for the FA Women’s Premier League, it has been confirmed which teams will be playing in which leagues.

City were promoted to the Premier League in 2017 when they won the south west division that year.

The latest news means Chichester will remain in the third tier of women’s football and will play against some familiar faces as well as a couple of new clubs in the 12 team league.

Oxford United and Watford have moved down the leagues following the restructure while Chi will also face newly-promoted Milton Keynes Dons and old rivals Plymouth Argyle.

The league action will kick-off on Sunday, August 19.

Oxford United and Watford have moved down the leagues following the restructure while Chi will also face newly-promoted Milton Keynes Dons and old rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Full line-up for the National League South:

C & K Basildon

Cardiff City

Chichester City

Coventry United

Crystal Palace

Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons

Oxford United

Pompey

Plymouth Argyle

Queens Park Rangers

Watford

City Ladies’ first team will play four pre-season friendlies.

They will face Winchester City Flyers – along with their development squad – in a home match on July 15.

Chichester head to Poole Town on July 22 before two tough tests against Championship sides.

Lewes – recently awarded a place in the restructured leagues – with host the Green Army on August 5, and Karen Hill’s Tottenham Hotspur side will do likewise seven days later.

The games will prepare Aaron Smith’s team ahead of the new season.

* Chi City Ladies development squad have lined up five pre-season friendlies.

They, like the first XI, will host Winchester Flyers on July 15, and will entertain Eastbourne Town on July 29. They’ve also arranged visits to Fulham on July 22, Crawley Town Reserves on August 5 and Saltdean on August 9.

Meanwhile Barchester Healthcare – who run Marriott House & Lodge in Chichester – will be sponsoring the ladies’ development squad for the 2018-19 season.

The independent care provider is coming on board to support the team and club.

Barchester Healthcare has 17,000 staff across 200 care homes in the country with services that range from providing dementia care to assisted living. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Berni Martin, customer relationship manager of Marriott House & Lodge, said: “Barchester are really excited to come on board as a sponsor for Chichester City Ladies, who do a fantastic job engaging with the local community.

“The team recently visited Marriott House & Lodge and spent the afternoon with our residents for our open day who had a wonderful time.

“We’re honoured to be able to support the club for their upcoming season and working alongside the team for future projects.”

Several members of the development squad visited the care home and its residents on an open day.

Manager Clive Stubbs accompanied by Alice Walford, Jasmin Cain, Molly Thorns, Lauren Ellis, Nicole Robinson and Ellie Wright visited and met residents.

Chichester City Ladies extended their thanks to AD Teamwear for their support last season for the development squad.