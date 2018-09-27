Eastbourne Borough sign former Bognor Regis Town striker on loan from Havant and Waterlooville

Alfie Rutherford has joined The Sports from Havant and Waterlooville on a loan deal.

Rutherford is a young striker who started his career at Moneyfields FC before moving to Bognor Regis where he worked with Jamie Howell, and became a real favourite of Rocks fans after scoring 22 goals in 32 starts.

He moved on to Havant and Waterlooville FC in May of 2016 and played a part in the Hawks promotion drive.

He joins Boro on a loan deal and all at The Lane hope he settles and enjoys his spell at the club.

Thanks are offered to Havant and Waterlooville for allowing Alfie to spend some time with us here over the coming weeks.