England star Hollie helps girls’ football boom in Bognor

Bognor Regis Town Girls held trials nights over three Thursdays and they were a major success.

Ex-Bognor colt and now England under-19 international Hollie Olding visited the first session and worked with the young players, passing on her knowledge and skills.

Olding said: “I really enjoyed the evening – it was nice to give something back to the football community, especially as this was where I started.”

Across the age groups, 34 new players attended and have registered with the Rockettes.

The girls train at Jubilee playing fields from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to midday on Saturdays – new girls are free to attend.

The club are particularly looking for more under-11 (school Year 6) and under-12 (Year 7) players.