Fears WSFL season may not be completed with one of the worst-ever fixture pile-ups

There are fears that the West Sussex Football League may not complete their season with fixtures secretary Chris Bridges reporting it is the worst campaign he has ever known for postponements.

As of today (Monday), there were still more than 230 fixtures to be played across the 11 divisions with matches already scheduled until May 12.

The weather has severely hit fixtures over the winter with rain and snow postponing an unprecedented amount of matches.

Some teams are facing playing at least three times a week and that looks to worsen with rain forecast all this week.

Bridges has been in charge of fixtures for 15 years says it is the worst he can remember and fears that some sides may not be able to complete their fixtures.

He said: “It has been a bit of a nightmare with the weather and still is to some extent with six games postponed last Saturday.

“I have had also to postpone two cup finals and rearrange them for the end of the season, May 12. It’s the worst season I can remember in the 15 years I have been doing the fixtures.

“Angmering Seniors 1st team are probably the worst off 13 games to play plus possibly a final in five weeks, but Wisborough Green have 17 to play between their two teams starting tonight (Monday).”

While the league is not officially limited by the FA to a date they must finish the season by, unlike the Southern Combination League, many clubs are restricted due to pitch sharing with cricket clubs and being council owned.

Bridges added: “We can go on into May but lose a lot of pitches through cricket and the councils usually close theirs as a matter of course at the end of April.

“We are just hoping that it stops raining, if it doesn’t we are in serious trouble and may not be able to finish the season.”

n This week’s fixtures can be seen at www.westsussexfootballleague.co.uk