Felpham star at Crystal Palace ... Merson rewards City Colts

Local junior footballers have been playing at a Premier League stadium – and picking up a cup from a former Arsenal, Pompey and Aston Villa legend.

Chi City under-nines with the cup and Paul Merson

UNDER-EIGHT

Felpham Colts under-eights had a great day out playing on the pitch at Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace.

They even got to come out of the tunnel to the roar of the spectators.

After a round of group matches they topped their group meaning they were in the under-eights cup final.

Both teams battled hard in the final but Colts were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Ifield Galaxy.

Coach Steve Gracey said: “We scored loads of goals at Selhurst Park and there’s a lot of Crystal Palace players on thousands of pounds a week that would love to be able to say that!

“We’ve just moved to seven-a-side so we’ve had to get some new players and some new tactics but finishing as runners-up is great for us.”

Pictured receiving their runners-up medals are, from left, Max Hilditch, Fred Van Der Wee, Oliver Cambray, Jamie Grigg, Charlie Gracey, James Hooker, Owen Chandler, Dan Geddes, Ted Quin, Sam Blissett.

UNDER-NINE

Teams from all over the country congregated at Bunn Leisure in Selsey to compete for the prestigious 2018 Sports Tours Sussex Cup.

Chichester City Colts under-nines were one of the Sussex-based teams and took on teams from Hertfordshire, Hampshire, Kent and Essex.

After an unbeaten run of games on the Saturday, with four wins and one draw, Colts sat second in the table, only denied top spot on goal difference.

Colts continued the fine form on the Sunday winning their first two matches and despite a rare defeat they bounced back to win their fourth game, which secured progression into the final with a game to spare.

The final saw Colts come up against a Euro Dagenham FC, who had progressed as the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Colts saved their best for last and a stunning team performance brought a 3-0 win to make them cup winners.

The team were presented with the cup by former England international Paul Merson – a fitting end to great weekend of football.