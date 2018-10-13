Find out who plays who in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup

The draw for the Second Round of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup has been drawn.

Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA drew the home teams, and Dan Bartlett, Football Services Administrator of Sussex County FA drew the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

Whitehawk vs. Eastbourne Town

Horsham YMCA vs. Little Common

Storrington Community vs. Horsham

Crawley Town vs. Haywards Heath Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Lewes

Eastbourne Borough vs. Eastbourne United Association

Crawley Down Gatwick vs. East Preston

Worthing vs. AFC Uckfield Town

AFC Varndeanians vs. Littlehampton Town

Hailsham Town vs. Chichester City

Pagham vs. Selsey

Bognor Regis Town vs. Seaford Town

Shoreham vs. Three Bridges

Saltdean United vs. Hastings United

Bexhill United vs. Burgess Hill Town

Newhaven vs. East Grinstead Town

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday 7 November 2018.