Girls given footballing chance across West Sussex

Girls are getting into football across West Sussex – and even more about being given the opportunity to do so.

The new FA-run girls’ football initiative, the SSE Wildcats programme, runs until mid-August and potentially beyond.

The initiative is in line with the FA’s Gameplan for Growth, which aims to double girls’ participation in sport by 2020.

Locally, session are being held at Longbrook Pavillion, Bognor (Mondays 5pm-6pm), Easebourne Primary School, Midhurst (Wednesdays 5-6pm) andChichester College playing fields (Saturday’s 10am-11.30am).

Local sports coaching company South Coast Sports are running the Monday and Wednesday groups and Chichester City ladies and girls run the Saturday mornings.

All coaches are FA level two and have major coaching experience.

Sessions are open to girls across the primary age range and organisers want to welcome girls new to football and those who already play but would benefit from additional training.

The first session is free and they are £3 per session after that. Funds raised will be fed back into girls’ football in the area.

The aim is to introduce new girls to the beautiful game, aid the development of those already playing and provide a pathway into playing at local clubs, perhaps even creating new teams where there is demand.

All the Sussex Wildcats centres intend to get together towards the end of the project for mini tournaments and the centres are all working together.

The initiative is in line with the FA’s Gameplan for Growth, which aims to double girls’ participation in sport by 2020.

Girls need to register before attending but forms can be completed at sessions or online.

For information email amy@southcoastsports.org.uk or call 07764 489733 or 07908 848802.

South Coast Sports are offering all Wildcats attendees half price at all holiday camps running this summer – meaning girls attending football camp at Hook Lane, Bognor, during May half-term or the summer holidays will pay just £7 per day.

* Bognor Town Girls FC are holding open trials night for eight to 16-year-olds and for adults.

Sessions will take place between 6pm and 8pm on Friday, June 8, Thursday 14 and Thursday 21 at Jubilee playing fields, Chalcraft Lane, Bognor.

Attending the first trial will be Hollie Olding, who started out with the Bognor club and played for them for five years. She has gone on to play for Brighton and Chelsea ladies and various England women’s age groups.

Anyone interested in attending the trials should contact Mark on 07527 779283.