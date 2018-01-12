Goulding strikes but it’s a day of frustration for Blues

Another Saturday brought another case of dropped points for Selsey as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Steyning.

Selsey, unbeaten in their past five league games, would have targeted this as a home banker but once again an inability to finish chances and a lapse of concentration at the back left the home side and their supporters frustrated.

They started in positive style and dominated the early stages. The front three of Ryan Morey, Jake Goulding and Tom Jefkins looked very lively.

Morey went close with efforts from the edge of the box. But the best chance fell to centre-half Matt Boulton, who was presented with a free header six yards out from an inswinging corner – but he put it narrowly wide.

At the other end Steyning forward Lewis Levoi showed the home side how to finish when he swivelled on the edge of the box to score. The goal, against the run of play, was poorly defended by the home side and seemed to knock the confidence of the Blues as they lost their way and didn’t threaten again before half-time.

Expecting a second-half onslaught the home crowd were sadly let down as Selsey huffed and puffed and struggled to make any headway.

Selsey burst into action over the last ten minutes and pushed hard for the winner but Steyning stood firm and deservedly took a share of the points.

Steyning sat back and defended well to keep Selsey at bay. On 75 minutes a double substitution saw Frazer Smith and George Briance come on and it proved to be just the impetus the Blues needed as their energy finally brought the game to life.

A flowing move down the left involving both substitutes was swept home in some style by Goulding on 82 minutes.

The Blues visit AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.