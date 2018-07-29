New boss needed as Petworth plan for future

Petworth FC are looking forward to the new season with optimism.

The first team narrowly missed out on promotion to the West Sussex premier last season but they hope to go one better this time.

The club are looking for a new manager to take the team forward and bring fresh ideas to the team. Anyone interested in this position should contact the chairman Nigel Scutt on 07810 481555 or 01243 839850.

The reserves will be managed by Tom Carter, who successfully managed the first team last season. He is keen to try to bring some stability to the reserves, who have some promising youngsters who should benefit from Carter’s experience.

His aim is for the team to enjoy their football and commit to the club and the team on a regular basis. Interested players should contact him on 07979 811456.

With the starting up of two junior teams and the development of the ground and pavilion planned for the future through Petworth Park Sports, the outlook is encouraging.

Anyone who feels they would like to become involved in some way should get in touch with the chairman. He said: “We are a local team for local people and would be pleased with any support to help build for the future.”

