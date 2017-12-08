Reds recover and it’s much better at Beeding

Bosham had a major need to regroup on their hands after the big defeat to Clymping – and with numerous players out the management had a difficult task to put together a side to make the SCFL division two trip to Upper Beeding.

But the welcome return of Bradley Miles went a long way to re-igniting the Reds’ season with a very encouraging performance at Memorial Fields which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bosham started brightly and with Jake Lafferty as lone striker, the visitors would be playing plenty of counter-attacking football.

Indeed the Yellows got the first shot on goal in the tenth minute when Tim Tapscott got a sight of goal but shot wide.

Bosham upped the tempo and went close to breaking the deadlock a few minutes later when Lafferty latched on to a delicious delivery into the box from Michael Jepson, but his deft header went just wide.

However frustrating that might have been for the Bosham striker, he was to make amends soon after the half-hour when all Bosham’s good work finally came to fruition as the Reds took a deserved lead.

Neil Redman got into space down the right and, after some neat interplay, slid the ball into Lafferty’s path and he sidefooted an effort expertly to the far bottom corner with keeper Tom Bradfoot well beaten.

Bosham eased through the remainder of the half but knew the job was only half done.

Shortly after the interval the Yellows were to get themselves back on level terms.

With Bosham slow out of the blocks from the restart, Beeding took advantage as Harry Smith struck a low shot from the edge of the box. Despite a full-length dive from Nick Hall, the effort went in off the inside of the post to drag the Yellows back to 1-1.

Bosham brought on coach Paul Marsh into the fray and the Reds were able to keep the marauding hosts at bay.

Late on Smith thought he had scored what might be a winner for Beeding when getting round Hall and firing towards an empty net, but Pat Bulbeck showed just what a great player he is by making an outstanding goal-line clearance to save the day.

Bosham could have nicked all three points near the end as substitute Ollie Sturt went close and Miles also tested Broadfoot.

Overall it was a much-improved performance from Bosham which left manager Gary Lines a much happier man after the game. Bosham entertain Ferring this week and hope to get back to winning ways at Walton Lane as this topsy-turvy season continues.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Smith, Miles, Bell, Hardman, Lafferty, Jepson, Bulbeck, Wilson, Redman. Subs: Sturt, Marsh.

ALAN PRICE

* Goals by Ryan Hillier and Dan Bassil weren’t enough for Sidlesham as they crashed to a 4-2 home defeat to Cowfold.