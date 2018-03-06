Rocks and Chichester College links getting stronger all the time

Chichester College have had an unofficial partnership with the Rocks for many years, with Darin Killpartrick a key figure at both the college and the club.

The college have produced a number of players for the club including James Crane, Ollie Pearce, Corey Heath and Jimmy Wild. Some former Chi College students have even gone on to play in the Football League, such as Tom Broadbent (Bristol Rovers), Mickey Demetriou (now at Newport County) and Omar Bugiel (Forest Green and the Lebanon international team).

This season the link has become official with the college making up the Bognor under-19 side in the National League Under-19 Alliance League. The college team train three times a week and play their home games at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday afternoons.

Each player is given their own personal trainer and the option of two main pathways, football coaching or Btec sport, although students can also choose from the wide range of courses offered by the college, which has been graded outstanding by Ofsted.

If anyone is interested in joining the programme, contact David Daniel on david.daniel@chichester.ac.uk

Trials will take place on the college astro on April 10 from 10.30am.

Remaining home fixtures are this Wednesday (March 7) v Dartford and March 21 (Burgess Hill).