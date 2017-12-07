Selsey have plenty Morey in the tank

A hard-fought battle on a very difficult pitch at Hailsham saw Selsey pick up their first win in five games – 2-0 the score – thanks to a Ryan Morey double.

The home side started brightly and created two good chances, both well saved by Selsey keeper Tom Cowell.

The second half belonged to the Blues and constant pressure resulted in a penalty which was converted by Morey.

Once the Blues had come to grips with conditions they gradually took control, particularly in midfield where Ryan Chittock, Joe Clarke and Tom Jefkins were in commanding form.

It was Jefkins who went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he burst clear of the home defence only to see his shot go inches wide.

Moments later another penalty looked a certainty when Jefkins was felled but the referee waved away the appeals. Undeterred the Blues pushed forward and Morey scored his second, firing past the onrushing keeper.

Selsey went close to increasing the scoreline as James Kilhams forced a fine save from the keeper, who was in inspired form throughout.

Selsey sub Frazer Smith hit the post from a free-kick to round off a good performance from the Blues and three welcome points.

They visit Ringmer on Saturday.

* Also in division one, Midhurst went down 2-1 at home to Southwick, Chris Harvey with their only goal ten minutes into the second half.

The Stags visit Oakwood this weekend.