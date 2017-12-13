Southway school footballers get Premier League boost

Pupils and staff from Southway Primary School are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit.

The pack contains 15 Nike football kits which will benefit the Felpham and Bognor area champions of the past two years.

Southway were introduced to the scheme by Portsmouth in the Community (PITC) who work with Pompey FC.

The kit and equipment scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales. This is a curriculum-linked education programme that uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Joe McIntosh, Year 6 class teacher, said: “The news of receiving the kit has been a great reward for all the hard work our players have put in on the pitch and in the classrooms.

“This kit will be hugely beneficial. It will allow our football team to have their own kit, as well as providing the school with the existing kit that can be used for other teams. It’s great to see the Premier League now supporting education.”