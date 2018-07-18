Worthing hope Bognor home clash will be moved

Worthing hope their home clash with rivals Bognor can be moved to a Saturday – so a bumper crowd will be in attendance.

The fixtures for the Bostik League Premier Division were released last Thursday and the clash between Worthing and the Rocks was scheduled for Tuesday, October 23.

The match in past seasons has always brought Worthing’s biggest attendance of the season, so the club have asked for the match to take place on a Saturday, with December 22 a date the league has agreed to.

Bognor are not keen on the change of date, though, and a Worthing spokesman said: “The league have agreed for the game to change date and we’d like to change it.

“We’ve asked Bognor but they want to keep the same date. We’ve now gone back to them to ask them to reconsider and are waiting for a response.

“A Tuesday fixture makes it more difficult for everyone to get to and we’ve been contacted by both Worthing and Bognor fans asking for the date to change.”

A bumper crowd of 1,781 watched Worthing’s last home game with Bognor in 2017, and Worthing would anticipate an attendance of 1,500-plus if the game is played on a Saturday.