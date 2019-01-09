Major Luton Town blow as manager leaves for Stoke City, Preston North End striker joins Carlisle United - League 1 and League 2 live blog

It's Day 9 of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Sunderland close to signing defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley

