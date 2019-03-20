Manchester United favourites to sign Atletico Madrid forward in the summer, Liverpool close to agreeing a deal to sign Juventus star - Rumour Mill

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer. (Sport)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Antoine Griezmann (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)