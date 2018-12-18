Manchester United target Turkish starlet, Manchester City want La Liga star but it could cost £100m - Premier League live blog

Manchester City want Real Madrid star, Jose Mourinho not facing sack and Anthony Martial pessimistic about new United deal.

Manchester United are keen on signing Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak. The 18-year-old has shot to prominence with the Turkish giants and is available for 6.7m. (Daily Mail)

