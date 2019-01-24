Midhurst and Selsey celebrate but Sidlesham lose to leaders

It's been a good week for Midhurst and Selsey in division one of the SCFL - but one to forget for Sidlesham. Here are the latest details from all three...

Midhurst 2 Storrington 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst claimed their first win in nine competitive matches with a 2-1 home win against Storrington.

The Stags controlled the match from the first whistle with the visitors defending resolutely, with Storrington goalkeeper Gary Elliot making three crucial saves in the first half.

The Swans looked dangerous on the break, in particular through Kelvin Lucas, but there was little else causing the hosts trouble as the back four dealt with everything asked of them.

The second half saw the hosts make a positive start with Elliot coming to the rescue in the opening five minutes.

The breakthrough arrived in the 55th minute. Rich Carter floated a free-kick into the box which was half-cleared and the ball fell to Jake Slater who smashed the ball home from 11 yards for a lead the Stags fully deserved.

Minutes later, Liam Dreckmann broke free on the left only for his fizzing drive, which beat Elliott, to flash past the post.

Lucas broke free in the 73rd minute down the Stags left and played a neat one-two with Jordan Suter, leaving dangerman Lucas to produce a smart finish for the equaliser.

This had the hosts looking a bit disjointed and a smart stop from Joshua Bird kept the scores level.

Midhurst were pushing for a winner and looking dangerous from set-pieces with Elliot making another good stop.

With two minutes left, another good delivery from a set-piece gave Callum Fewell a headed chance only for a Swans defender to handle the ball – leaving the ref no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped debutant Matt Low to hit his penalty to Elliot’s right, and squirmed under his body to the delight of the Stags faithful.

The crucial win for Midhurst leaves them third from bottom in the table.

They will travel to Crabtree Park on Saturday to take on Wick.

Midhurst: Bird, Merritt, Fewell, Farr, Behan, Dreckmann, Carter, Brown, Wyatt, Slater, Low. Subs: Casselton, Penfold, Scarborough, Norgate, Tollworthy.

MICHAEL HELLYER

Sidlesham 1 Steyning 4

SCFL division one

Sidlesham’s recent run of victories came to an end with a defeat to league leaders Steyning Town.

The visitors were full of confidence and started the game at full tilt. The Sids weathered the storm and gradually played their way into the match.

While Steyning controlled most of the possession, the hosts looked dangerous on the break, and a breakaway resulted in Sids taking the lead.

An attack was cleared for a corner and the resulting set-piece fell to Josh Butress on the edge of the area and he fired home to put Sidlesham 1-0 up.

Steyning rallied and equalised just before the break. A free-kick into the box fell kindly for Joe Fitzpatrick, who hooked the ball home from close range.

The second half belonged to the visitors and they went ahead through Alfie Gritt on 65 minutes.

Steyning got their third five minutes later through Conor Bull, cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable drive from just outside the area.

Sids were rocked and the game was put to bed with a fourth for the visitors came when Ryan Tim headed home a corner ,

On the plus side for Sids, Brad Miles produced a very confident debut in midfield.

Sidlesham are 11th in the table and travel to second-from-bottom Southwick on Saturday.

Sidlesham: Boyt, Lynch, Corell, Miles, Low, Madden, Butres, Chittock, Boulton, Rough, Mepham. Subs: Forry, Dines, Dean.

Wick 1 Selsey 3

SCFL division one

It was a better midweek for Daren Pearce’s Selsey, who are just four points off the top four thanks to a 3-1 win at Wick.

John Phillips’ opener and a double from Lindon Miller saw Selsey prevail at Crabtree Park.

Phillips got the opener for the Blues nine minutes before the break and Miller doubled Selsey’s advantage six minutes later.

Wick defender Ryan Barratt headed in to give the hosts hope ten minutes after the restart.

But Miller made sure of victory for Selsey with his second 13 minutes from time.