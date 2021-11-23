Midhurst boss Ewen: We're not at it at the moment

Midhurst & Easebourne boss Andy Ewen said his side are ‘not at it at the moment’ after their 2-1 defeat to Seaford Town in SCFL Division One on Saturday. Picture by Chris Hatton Photography

Stags welcomed Seaford Town in a rearranged game that was abandoned back in October

Stags started well without really creating anything. This changed in the seventh minute when a long ball over the Stags back line found Callum Edwards. He rounded Stags keeper Josh Bird and pulled the ball back to Callum Conner who smashed home from close range.

The goal affected the Stags and it took them 10 minutes to recover. The last 20 minutes of the first half saw the Stags asks questions of the Seaford defence.

And the Stags find an equaliser in the 35th minute. A great ball from Oli Kershaw picked out Kieran Rodgers who coolly lobbed Mike Platt in the visitors goal.

Seaford had the first chance of in the second half in the 49th minute when Edwards beat his man and fires just wide.

And Seaford took the lead in the 68th minute. A slip in the Stags back line allowed sub Simon Pioer to get wide and put in a good cross to Connor who took a touch and beat Bird.

Despite the best efforts of Stags defender Duncan Brown to try and clear off the line, the assistant confirmed the ball was over the line.

Bird then made a good save to deny Pioer made the difference for Seaford.

Stags had a real chance in the 71st minute when Rodgers had a effort cleared off the line but Seaford defended well to earn the points.

Ewen said: "That’s been coming for several weeks. We’re not at it at the moment. When you look at the start we had to now, we’re miles away from where we were."

"Having several big players missing is no real excuse as we have a good squad here and I expect people to step up.

"If we can get this next week out the way, we have a weekend off. This will hopefully give us time to get nearly everyone back from injury and we can kick on."