Midhurst celebrate a happy homecoming

With the Billingshurst pitch waterlogged this game was switched to the Rotherfield – and Midhurst made the most of familiar surroundings to chalk up an important win.

This was the Stags’ first home game since September and they started well.

Kieran Carter opened the scoring in the third minute with a good strike from the edge of the 18-yard box which beat keeper Conor Blanchard and went in off the post.

The second goal followed in the seventh minute – Harry Giles found himself in space and his cute chip from edge of the box gave keeper Blanchard no chance.

The visitors scored from their first attack in the tenth minute.

From a strike from the edge of the box, Stags keeper Josh Bird made a save but pushed it straight to the path of Archie Inkster, who had a simple tap-in.

As the Stags regained control, Matt Rowland had a goal ruled out for a foul on keeper Blanchard.

Rowland struck next for the Stags – he was put through and with a composed finish he added the third in the 30th minute.

Midhurst started the second half very well and Rowland was put through only to be pulled back with the referee awarding a penalty.

Up stepped the reliable Kieran Carter, who beat Blanchard to make it 4-1.

Blanchard produced a good double save in the 75th minute from first Danny Lane then Rowland.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen was quick to praise the groundstaff for getting he game on.

He added: “It was pleasing to end the calendar year with a win.”

Midhurst: Bird, Wyatt, Behan, Hyde, Farr, Liddiard, Page, Giles, Rowland, Slater, K Carter. Subs: R Carter, Lane, Casselton.

Midhurst are due to host Storrington on Saturday, weather permitting.